Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 5,684 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,102,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.51% of Omnicom Group worth $88,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 185.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 122.7% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 58.8% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 446.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Macquarie raised Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.50.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $72.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.07. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $86.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.45%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

