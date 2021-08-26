Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 722,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,090 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.06% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $82,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 239.7% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter worth $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter worth $103,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 570.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter worth $211,000. 85.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RGA stock opened at $117.68 on Thursday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $90.05 and a fifty-two week high of $134.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.21.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $1.65. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 5.16%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This is an increase from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.73%.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total value of $365,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, dropped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

