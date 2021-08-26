Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,262,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,552 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 51.41% of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF worth $86,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VSMV. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 49,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 6,662 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,420,000 after purchasing an additional 56,187 shares during the last quarter.

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF stock opened at $40.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.98. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.51 and a fifty-two week high of $40.29.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This is an increase from VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

