Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 300,962 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 23,295 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $80,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth about $93,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 32.7% in the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.4% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 4,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.6% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 21,375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,736,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 41.2% in the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DHR. Cowen upped their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Danaher in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.93.

In other news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 12,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.40, for a total value of $3,611,754.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,874 shares in the company, valued at $4,364,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,629,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $319.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $290.25. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $192.51 and a 12 month high of $323.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.08 billion, a PE ratio of 42.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.