Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 10,156 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 410,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,156 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.74% of The Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $78,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the second quarter worth about $629,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 51.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 8.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,370,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 12.3% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 26.8% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 2,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 61.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SMG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.56.

Shares of NYSE SMG opened at $159.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.14. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52-week low of $143.08 and a 52-week high of $254.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.39.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 66.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This is a boost from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is 34.25%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

