Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 103,074 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,709,675 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 103,074 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $77,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,242,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $854,909,000 after acquiring an additional 874,730 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in AT&T by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 120,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after buying an additional 28,242 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its position in AT&T by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 500,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,154,000 after buying an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its position in AT&T by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 158,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after buying an additional 13,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after buying an additional 5,780 shares in the last quarter. 49.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $27.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.28. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.85 billion, a PE ratio of -88.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

T has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Argus downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.12.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

