Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 131,578 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 558,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 131,578 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of The Allstate worth $72,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in The Allstate in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Allstate in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in The Allstate in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Allstate in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 150.5% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Get The Allstate alerts:

Shares of ALL opened at $137.87 on Thursday. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $86.51 and a 52-week high of $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.86.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 15.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Allstate declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.00%.

In other The Allstate news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total value of $1,917,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,483.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALL has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Allstate from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James set a $130.49 price target on The Allstate and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.17.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.