Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 13,569 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 868,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,569 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.40% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $76,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 787,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,011,000 after acquiring an additional 196,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

LYV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.29.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $85.89 on Thursday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.97 and a 52-week high of $94.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.34. The company has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.33.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.45. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 114.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.4 EPS for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.