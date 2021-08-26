Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,335 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 428,103 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,335 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $84,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 812.5% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 984.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 206 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 65.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TROW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.50.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $219.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $205.95. The stock has a market cap of $49.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.58 and a fifty-two week high of $220.90.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 41.93%. As a group, research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

In other news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total value of $1,689,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total value of $1,370,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,969,134.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,424 shares of company stock worth $8,156,362. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

