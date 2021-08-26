Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 441,263 Shares of Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,243,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441,263 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 8.42% of Hanger worth $82,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HNGR. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Hanger in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Hanger in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hanger in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanger in the first quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Hanger in the first quarter worth about $285,000. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hanger alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Hanger from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of HNGR opened at $22.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.87. The company has a market cap of $865.88 million, a P/E ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 1.58. Hanger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.51 and a 12-month high of $26.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $280.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.26 million. Hanger had a return on equity of 58.96% and a net margin of 2.82%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hanger, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Hanger news, CEO Vinit K. Asar sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $387,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas E. Kiraly sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $223,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hanger

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic patient care products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment comprises of the Hanger Clinic, Cares, Dosteon, other O&P businesses and its contracting network management business.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.