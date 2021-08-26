Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 61,611 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 390,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 61,611 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.13% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $89,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Iowa State Bank lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 2,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,899,000. Estate Counselors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 26,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 20,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $222.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $222.50. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $142.09 and a one year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.