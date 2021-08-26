Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) Short Interest Up 352.4% in August

Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 352.4% from the July 29th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 295,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

VSQTF stock remained flat at $$0.40 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,386. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.43. Victory Square Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $1.00.

Victory Square Technologies Company Profile

Victory Square Technologies Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, acquisition and invests in startups, and provides the senior leadership and resources needed to growth. Through its portfolio companies it focuses on technologies in blockchain, machine learning, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality/augmented reality, finance, health, real estate, insurance, mobile gaming, film, esports, cannabis, sports betting, and education.

