Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) Short Interest Up 352.4% in August

Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 352.4% from the July 29th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 295,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
VSQTF stock remained flat at $$0.40 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,386. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.43. Victory Square Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $1.00.
Victory Square Technologies Company Profile
