Vidya Price Tops $0.24 (VIDYA)

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 26th. Vidya has a total market cap of $9.63 million and $1.29 million worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vidya coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000507 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vidya has traded down 6.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Vidya

VIDYA is a coin. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,042,557 coins. Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vidya’s official website is team3d.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

Vidya Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidya should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vidya using one of the exchanges listed above.

