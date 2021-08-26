ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $5.37, but opened at $5.78. ViewRay shares last traded at $5.90, with a volume of 24,278 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CFO Zachary William Stassen bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.32 per share, with a total value of $212,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder International Ltd Fosun sold 4,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $25,671,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,813,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,798,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get ViewRay alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ViewRay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ViewRay from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $969.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.42.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). ViewRay had a negative net margin of 189.42% and a negative return on equity of 76.57%. The firm had revenue of $15.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of ViewRay by 119.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of ViewRay during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in ViewRay in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ViewRay in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ViewRay Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRAY)

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

See Also: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ViewRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViewRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.