VIG (VIG) Trading Up 1.8% Over Last Week

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. One VIG coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, VIG has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. VIG has a total market capitalization of $893,224.62 and approximately $823.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VIG alerts:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000151 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,792.81 or 0.14354297 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000741 BTC.

About VIG

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 886,013,355 coins. VIG’s official website is vigor.ai . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

Buying and Selling VIG

