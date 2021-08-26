VIMworld (VEED) One Day Volume Hits $80,764.00

VIMworld (CURRENCY:VEED) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One VIMworld coin can currently be purchased for $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VIMworld has a market cap of $45.17 million and $80,764.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VIMworld has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VIMworld Coin Profile

VIMworld (CRYPTO:VEED) is a coin. It was first traded on May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

VIMworld Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIMworld directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIMworld should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIMworld using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

