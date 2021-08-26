Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER) Short Interest Update

Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 100.0% from the July 29th total of 408,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,021,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Viper Networks stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday. 28,961,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,063,039. Viper Networks has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01.

About Viper Networks

Viper Networks, Inc manufactures and distributes LED lighting products It offers LED street lights, and parking lot and indoor lighting products, as well as intelligent lighting solutions with camera, sensor, and wireless technologies. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Troy, Michigan.

