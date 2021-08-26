Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER) Short Interest Update

Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 100.0% from the July 29th total of 408,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,021,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Viper Networks stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday. 28,961,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,063,039. Viper Networks has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01.
About Viper Networks
