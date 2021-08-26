Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Lifesci Capital

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Lifesci Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viridian Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Get Viridian Therapeutics alerts:

VRDN opened at $13.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $133.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.54. Viridian Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.08 and a 12 month high of $25.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.99.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.85). As a group, research analysts expect that Viridian Therapeutics will post -5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $7,745,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $721,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $195,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $516,000. Finally, Ally Bridge Group NY LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $11,376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; VRDN-002, a biosuperior IGF-1R antibody; and VRDN-003, an IGF-1R antibody product specifically designed for thyroid eye disease.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.