Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,694 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 3.8% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $44,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of V. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Visa by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 75.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.08.

V stock traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $230.86. 288,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,186,129. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.23 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $238.71.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

In other news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total transaction of $520,052.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,972,399.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $2,756,723.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,355 shares of company stock valued at $20,726,576 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.