Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Hamel Associates Inc.

Hamel Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 101.8% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. 75.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:V traded down $2.07 on Thursday, hitting $230.52. 5,850,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,171,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.23 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.60, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.08.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $2,756,723.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $2,115,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,355 shares of company stock valued at $20,726,576. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

