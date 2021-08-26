Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Visteon from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Visteon from $162.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Visteon from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Visteon from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

In other Visteon news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,980 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $647,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,230. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 8,836 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.12, for a total value of $1,017,200.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,119.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,732 shares of company stock valued at $2,312,529 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 3.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 329,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,836,000 after buying an additional 9,668 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 12.4% in the second quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 13,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visteon in the second quarter worth about $2,670,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Visteon by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,620,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,893,000 after purchasing an additional 58,296 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Visteon by 104,775.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 12,573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VC opened at $109.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.15. Visteon has a 1 year low of $64.22 and a 1 year high of $147.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.38 and a beta of 2.01.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.35). Visteon had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.38 million. Analysts forecast that Visteon will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

About Visteon

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

