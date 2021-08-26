Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Shares Down 1.6%

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY)’s stock price fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,209.81 ($15.81) and last traded at GBX 1,210 ($15.81). 334,483 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 529,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,229.50 ($16.06).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Vistry Group from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Vistry Group from GBX 1,270 ($16.59) to GBX 1,490 ($19.47) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,510 ($19.73) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays upgraded Vistry Group to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 945 ($12.35) to GBX 1,600 ($20.90) in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Vistry Group to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 807 ($10.54) to GBX 1,267 ($16.55) in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Vistry Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,302.56 ($17.02).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of £2.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,202.05.

In other news, insider Ashley Steel acquired 552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,259 ($16.45) per share, for a total transaction of £6,949.68 ($9,079.80). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 577 shares of company stock valued at $725,070.

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

