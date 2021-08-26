Vitalhub (CVE:VHI) Price Target Cut to C$5.15

Vitalhub (CVE:VHI) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Cormark from C$5.35 to C$5.15 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 66.67% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Vitalhub from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Monday, May 31st.

Get Vitalhub alerts:

VHI traded down C$0.09 on Thursday, reaching C$3.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,128. Vitalhub has a fifty-two week low of C$2.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.77. The firm has a market cap of C$111.42 million and a PE ratio of -49.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Vitalhub (CVE:VHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$5.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Vitalhub will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vitalhub

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for health and human service providers in the hospital, regional health authority, mental health, long term care, home health, and community and social service sectors in Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination, patient flow and operational visibility, and DOCit mobile apps.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Vitalhub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitalhub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.