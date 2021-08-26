Vivendi (EPA:VIV) Given a €33.60 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Vivendi (EPA:VIV) has been assigned a €33.60 ($39.53) target price by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Vivendi in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on Vivendi in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €35.50 ($41.76) target price on Vivendi in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vivendi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €33.99 ($39.99).

VIV opened at €31.40 ($36.94) on Thursday. Vivendi has a 12 month low of €16.85 ($19.82) and a 12 month high of €24.87 ($29.26). The business’s fifty day moving average is €28.94.

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of the artist and merchandising services.

