Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on VIVHY. Barclays raised Vivendi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Vivendi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vivendi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of VIVHY stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.08. 99,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,932. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Vivendi has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $37.25. The company has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.23.

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

