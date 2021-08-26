VMware (NYSE:VMW) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

VMware (NYSE:VMW) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.900-$6.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.80 billion-$12.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.83 billion.VMware also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.530-$1.530 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:VMW traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $158.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,760,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,746. VMware has a 1-year low of $126.79 and a 1-year high of $172.00. The company has a market cap of $66.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. VMware had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 24.89%. VMware’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that VMware will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VMW. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $171.07.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total transaction of $126,516.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,141,003.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VMware stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 482,318 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 133,792 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of VMware worth $77,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.92% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

