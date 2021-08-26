VMware (NYSE:VMW) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

VMware (NYSE:VMW) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of approx $6.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.96. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $12.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.83 billion.VMware also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.900-$6.900 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VMW. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. VMware currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $171.07.

Shares of VMW traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $158.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,722,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.25. VMware has a 52-week low of $126.79 and a 52-week high of $172.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.77.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.76. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. VMware had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that VMware will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total transaction of $126,516.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,141,003.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VMware stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 38.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 482,318 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,792 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of VMware worth $77,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.92% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

