VMware (NYSE:VMW) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

VMware (NYSE:VMW) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.53 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.14 billion.VMware also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.900-$6.900 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:VMW traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $158.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,722,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,154. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.77. VMware has a fifty-two week low of $126.79 and a fifty-two week high of $172.00.

Get VMware alerts:

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.76. VMware had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that VMware will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $171.07.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total transaction of $126,516.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,952 shares in the company, valued at $13,141,003.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VMware stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 38.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 482,318 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,792 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of VMware worth $77,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About VMware

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Featured Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.