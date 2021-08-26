VMware (NYSE:VMW) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

VMware (NYSE:VMW) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.530-$1.530 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.12 billion-$3.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.14 billion.VMware also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.900-$6.900 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on VMW. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price target on VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays upped their price target on VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, June 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $171.07.

Shares of VMware stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $158.80. 1,760,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,167,746. VMware has a 1 year low of $126.79 and a 1 year high of $172.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $66.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.77.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76. VMware had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VMware will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total transaction of $126,516.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,141,003.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VMware stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 482,318 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,792 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of VMware worth $77,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 13.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About VMware

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

