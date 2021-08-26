Vonovia’s (VNNVF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

VNNVF has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS VNNVF remained flat at $$72.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 59 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.15. Vonovia has a 1 year low of $60.59 and a 1 year high of $74.91.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

