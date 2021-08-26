Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Shares Gap Up to $13.05

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.05, but opened at $13.70. Vor Biopharma shares last traded at $13.52, with a volume of 445 shares traded.

VOR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vor Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Vor Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.20.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.98. The firm has a market cap of $502.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vor Biopharma Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOR. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma in the first quarter worth approximately $479,314,000. 5AM Venture Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma in the first quarter worth approximately $288,444,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma in the first quarter worth approximately $49,706,000. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma in the first quarter worth approximately $46,318,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma in the first quarter worth approximately $35,917,000. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR)

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

