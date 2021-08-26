Voyager Token (VGX) Trading 47.1% Lower Over Last Week

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Voyager Token has a market capitalization of $740.22 million and approximately $3.84 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Voyager Token coin can now be purchased for about $3.33 or 0.00007090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Voyager Token has traded down 47.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00052634 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002966 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00013870 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00053028 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $354.20 or 0.00754195 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.87 or 0.00097670 BTC.

Voyager Token Profile

Voyager Token (CRYPTO:VGX) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 coins. The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager . Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here . Voyager Token’s official website is www.ethos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

Buying and Selling Voyager Token

