Vulcan Forged PYR Price Reaches $4.98 on Exchanges (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (CURRENCY:PYR) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 23.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $94.56 million and approximately $4.08 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vulcan Forged PYR coin can currently be purchased for $4.98 or 0.00010694 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00051622 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002905 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00013732 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00052622 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $345.59 or 0.00741648 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.41 or 0.00097459 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a coin. It was first traded on March 18th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,977,700 coins. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @VulcanForged

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged is a non-fungible token (NFT) game studio, marketplace and dApp incubator with multiple games and an active community of users. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Vulcan.Forged platform (PYR) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the Vulcan.Forged platform, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform and across different game environments. PYR Token is an ERC20 token to be ported to Matic. “

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

