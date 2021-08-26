Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT) Director Acquires $12,900.00 in Stock

Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT) Director Marcus Boehm purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $12,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Marcus Boehm also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 28th, Marcus Boehm purchased 5,000 shares of Vyant Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.92 per share, with a total value of $14,600.00.
- On Friday, May 28th, Marcus Boehm bought 5,000 shares of Vyant Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.68 per share, with a total value of $18,400.00.
NASDAQ VYNT traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.54. 4,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,223,081. Vyant Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.14.
Vyant Bio Company Profile
Vyant Bio, Inc operates as a biotechnology drug discovery company. The company, through its subsidiary, StemoniX, develops and manufactures at-scale human induced pluripotent stem (iPS) cell-derived neural and cardiac screening platforms for drug discovery and development. StemoniX, through collaborations with drug discovery organizations, tests compounds in-house, creates cell-based disease models, and operationalizes custom human iPSC-derived disease models for high-throughput screening.
