W.W. Grainger, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $5.34 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) – Analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $5.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $5.77. KeyCorp also issued estimates for W.W. Grainger’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $22.86 EPS.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $462.75.

NYSE:GWW opened at $435.82 on Thursday. W.W. Grainger has a twelve month low of $337.25 and a twelve month high of $479.87. The company has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $445.58.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

