Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WKCMF. Barclays upgraded shares of Wacker Chemie to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Wacker Chemie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Monday, June 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Wacker Chemie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

WKCMF stock opened at $178.00 on Thursday. Wacker Chemie has a 12 month low of $89.90 and a 12 month high of $178.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.38.

Wacker Chemie AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Silicones, Polymers, Biosolutions, Polysilicons, and Other. The Silicones segment includes silicones and silicone rubber for consumer goods, chemicals, energy and electronics applications, and construction products.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.