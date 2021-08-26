Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) PT Set at €168.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) received a €168.00 ($197.65) target price from Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.90% from the company’s current price.

WCH has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays set a €161.00 ($189.41) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €123.00 ($144.71) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €132.00 ($155.29) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wacker Chemie presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €148.18 ($174.33).

WCH opened at €148.80 ($175.06) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €129.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63. Wacker Chemie has a 12-month low of €75.38 ($88.68) and a 12-month high of €146.35 ($172.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

