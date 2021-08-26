WAM Active Limited (ASX:WAA) Plans Final Dividend of $0.03

WAM Active Limited (ASX:WAA) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, October 17th.
The company has a current ratio of 20.97, a quick ratio of 20.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
About WAM Active
