WAM Active Limited (ASX:WAA) Plans Final Dividend of $0.03

WAM Active Limited (ASX:WAA) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, October 17th.

The company has a current ratio of 20.97, a quick ratio of 20.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Get WAM Active alerts:

About WAM Active

WAM Active Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by MAM Pty Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for WAM Active Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WAM Active and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.