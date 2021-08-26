WandX (WAND) Market Cap Reaches $98,857.50

WandX (CURRENCY:WAND) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. WandX has a market capitalization of $98,857.50 and approximately $115.00 worth of WandX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WandX coin can now be purchased for $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, WandX has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00052309 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002942 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00013878 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00053525 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $356.24 or 0.00749026 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.75 or 0.00098301 BTC.

About WandX

WandX (CRYPTO:WAND) is a coin. WandX’s total supply is 16,013,284 coins and its circulating supply is 12,244,135 coins. The Reddit community for WandX is https://reddit.com/r/wandX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WandX’s official Twitter account is @WandXDapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WandX is www.wandx.co

According to CryptoCompare, “WandX is a decentralized platform on the Ethereum blockchain which enables users to create, trade, and settle any financial instrument on crypto-assets. Using the Wand Token, users can invest in ETFs (Exchange Traded Funds), buy cryptocurrency futures, and trade in illiquid assets through a portfolio of assets. “

WandX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WandX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WandX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WandX using one of the exchanges listed above.

