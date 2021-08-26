Warburg Research Analysts Give Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE) a €74.00 Price Target

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE) received a €74.00 ($87.06) price target from research analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.18% from the stock’s current price.

FIE has been the topic of several other research reports. Baader Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Independent Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €71.43 ($84.03).

Shares of FIE opened at €63.15 ($74.29) on Thursday. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €65.50 ($77.06) and a 12 month high of €77.50 ($91.18). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €64.33.

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft engages in the investment in and operation of optical and hearing aid businesses. The company manufactures and sells visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses and accessories, and various merchandise, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

