Waterfront Wealth Inc. Acquires 53,144 Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 273,863 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,144 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund accounts for 2.6% of Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Waterfront Wealth Inc. owned about 0.25% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund worth $5,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADX. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the first quarter worth $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at $70,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,990 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 10.9% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,853 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Adams Diversified Equity Fund news, Director Frederic A. Escherich bought 20,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.69 per share, with a total value of $394,055.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,444.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

ADX traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.53. The company had a trading volume of 56,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,430. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.48 and a 52 week high of $20.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th.

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

