Waterfront Wealth Inc. Boosts Holdings in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236,784 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 49,299 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Nokia were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its stake in shares of Nokia by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 399,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 68,401 shares in the last quarter. Maytus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nokia during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,980,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Nokia by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,273,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301,750 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its position in Nokia by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 803,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 63,686 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Nokia by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 741,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 232,412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOK stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.99. The company had a trading volume of 15,112,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,927,043. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.76, a PEG ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.80. Nokia Co. has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $9.79.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Nokia had a negative net margin of 8.09% and a positive return on equity of 14.70%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nokia Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.30 to $7.80 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nokia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. SEB Equity Research raised shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nokia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.32.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

