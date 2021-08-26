Waterfront Wealth Inc. Buys 2,424 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOND. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,502,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,767,000 after buying an additional 691,462 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,161,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,187,000 after buying an additional 33,012 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 954,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,483,000 after purchasing an additional 77,063 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 825,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,385,000 after purchasing an additional 14,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 821,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,961,000 after purchasing an additional 113,507 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $111.39. 175,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,352. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.41. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $109.01 and a 12-month high of $113.16.

