Waterfront Wealth Inc. Cuts Position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,380 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF makes up 1.1% of Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Waterfront Wealth Inc. owned 0.15% of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 349,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,836,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:EUFN traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.09. 714,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,410,900. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.76. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $21.32.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

