Waterfront Wealth Inc. Grows Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 49.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,184 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,320 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 78,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 95.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.7% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 17,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 34,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.0% in the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 51,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 75,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $1,198,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 15,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $244,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,199,967.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 145,631 shares of company stock worth $2,340,644. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.12. The stock had a trading volume of 11,893,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,896,506. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HPE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.79.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

