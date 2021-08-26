Waterfront Wealth Inc. Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 29.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,947 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,540 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of Intel by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in shares of Intel by 270.4% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, May 17th. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.56.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.13. The stock had a trading volume of 19,540,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,106,496. The company has a market cap of $215.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.83. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.23%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

