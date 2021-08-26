Waterfront Wealth Inc. Has $2.30 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,765 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 8,066 shares during the period. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust accounts for approximately 1.1% of Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust were worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Botty Investors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000.

BGT stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.98. 93,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,860. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.95 and a fifty-two week high of $13.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.95.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. This is a boost from BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

