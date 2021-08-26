Waterfront Wealth Inc. Increases Stake in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,849 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Trinseo were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Trinseo by 9.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,293,000 after acquiring an additional 12,148 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Trinseo in the first quarter worth about $15,422,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinseo in the first quarter worth about $210,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Trinseo in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Trinseo in the first quarter worth about $217,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Klynne Johnson sold 2,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total value of $172,385.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSE traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.75. The stock had a trading volume of 216,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,517. Trinseo S.A. has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $76.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.73.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.86. Trinseo had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 69.20%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.95) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Trinseo S.A. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. Trinseo’s payout ratio is currently 15.61%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Trinseo from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Trinseo in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.78.

Trinseo SA engages in the manufacture and marketing of synthetic rubber, latex binders and plastics. It operates through the following segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstock’s, Americas Styrene’s, and Corporate. The Latex Binders segment produces styrene-butadiene latex and other latex polymers and binders, primarily for coated paper and packaging board, carpet and artificial turf backings.

