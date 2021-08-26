Waterfront Wealth Inc. Purchases 1,595 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter worth $307,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 35,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 33,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter worth $2,476,000.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.95. 217,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,990. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $60.29 and a twelve month high of $79.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.