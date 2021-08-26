Waterfront Wealth Inc. Raises Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) by 28.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 687,802 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,940 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust accounts for 2.1% of Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust were worth $4,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,598 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 18,562 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter worth $190,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter worth $133,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 9,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,774 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 13,648 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $6.32. 107,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,570. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.42. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a one year low of $4.94 and a one year high of $6.70.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.034 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

